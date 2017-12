The final Quarter of 2017 has seen a mixture of both large events and targeted marketing campaigns aimed at increasing the exposure of Gibraltar in Israel and throughout Jewish communities around the world.

Highlighting some of the various activities and events, in October we took another very successful business delegation from Gibraltar to Israel, focusing on financial services, banking and tourism. The delegation visited the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa and attracted much attention particularly from prospective Blockchain companies interested in Gibraltar’s DLT regulation. The delegation received significant exposure in Israel including an article by Forbes Magazine and interviews on Israel’s BizChannel TV.

In November, the Gibrael Chamber had the honour of bringing over the London Stock Exchange on their first ever visit to the Rock, and hosting Gibraltar’s first Capital Markets conference.

Our 3rd Annual Gibrael Chamber Magazine was published in December, showcasing Gibraltar’s key economic sectors, and has been distributed to 40 major international centres around the world.

Our next Business Delegation to Israel is going ahead in March 2018 and is going to be a very special delegation. This time, to celebrate International Women Day in March 2018, we will be taking a women-only delegation, with leading influential women from all walks of life in Gibraltar. Enquire today if you wish to attend, as places are running out.

Finally, we would like to wish all our members, contacts and readers a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a prosperous 2018!

Please see link below to the full version:

https://issuu.com/directmaglive/docs/gibrael_20magazine_202017