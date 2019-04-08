Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce News

Q1 2019 just ended and while the future of Brexit is still unknown, the month of April is yet to bring further developments in terms of elections in Israel and in our neighboring Spain. Despite these uncertainties Gibrael Chamber has continues to strengthen the business relations between the two countries and has taken the 5th business delegation from Gibraltar to Israel. We are also seeing an increase in interest in Gibraltar on behalf of Israeli renewal energy and smart city solution companies, along with more niche sectors such as hydroponic urban farming technologies and even cannabis based products. As described by HE Governor of Gibraltar at our recent Gibrael Chamber Annual Dinner: “the relations between Israel and Gibraltar have never been stronger!”

Gibrael Chamber Annual Dinner

The Annual Dinner of the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce was held on 21st February 2019. The event included a cocktail, a lavish dinner, networking, and was full of gifts and the surprises to thank all the members of the various delegations we brought from Gibraltar to Israel, to all the members of the Chamber who supported us from day one, and off course to all the various sponsors without whom we could not have put together the various events throughout the year. On this special evening we also thanked Continet8, Sunborn Hotel, Benefit Business Solutions Ltd, Kedma Cosmetic and Hotel Chocolate.

It was great to see so many representatives of various companies (we even had a waiting list) and were honored by the presence of the Governor of Gibraltar Ed Davis and his dear wife Lorraine, who said in his speech that the Gibraltar-Israel relationship were never stronger as they are today. For her part, Minister Samantha Sacramento, spoke about the unforgettable experience she had on our delegation to Israel last year and that with the advent of Brexit, Gibraltar’s relations with Israel are important than ever.

The evening was enjoyable, filled with laughter and pleasure, and we are all looking forward to another such Annual Dinner next year! … Because Gibrael is like a one big family!

5th Business Delegation to Israel

In March, Gibrael Chamber has taken its 5th Business Delegation from Gibraltar to Israel. As part of this four day trade-mission, the delegation travelled to 4 cities – Tel Aviv, Haifa, Kfar-Saba and Jerusalem, visited 3 technology accelerators, met with countless entrepreneurs and attended 2 large conferences. An important aspect of the delegation was to network with many interesting and diverse professionals from a wide variety of sectors. Participating at the Tel Aviv Fintech Week Conference, delegates have met many Fintech entrepreneurs and heard about some of the latest trends in the Blockchain industry, with Gibraltar featuring prominently amongst the jurisdictions mentioned. In Jerusalem the delegation attended the OurCrowd Global Investors Summit, which saw over 10,000 investors and entrepreneurs from 183 countries attending. The delegation included representatives from the University of Gibraltar, Gibraltar International Bank, Bentley Investments Group, Cohen & Massias Jewellery, WorkLab Gibraltar, MYL Consulting, Sodi Connect, Richardsons Chartered Surveyors and Benefit Business Solutions. Commenting on the delegation, Gibrael Chamber’s President, Eran Shay said: “No doubt the delegation is coming back with much inspiration and significant business opportunities”. For her part, Ayelet Mamo Shay, Gibrael Chamber’s Chairwoman added: ”Besides the Israeli market, the delegation also opens the door to many delegates to do business between themselves here in Gibraltar. We become a family!” Gibrael Chamber is looking forward to more delegations later this year. .

Remembering The RAF Jewish Heroes Event in Gibraltar

The Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce was delighted to collaborate with the RAF Museum on a very special evening held in Gibraltar, commemorating the Jewish veterans who served in the RAF during the Second World War. Joshua Levine- an historian working with the RAF Museum presented some personal recollections of these “Hidden Heroes”, revealing that over 20,000 Jews fought with the RAF during the War. This event is the continuation of a joint event between Gibrael Chamber & RAF Museum, held last November at the Museum in London. Amongst the attendees in Gibraltar, were also members of the Jewish Communities of Estepona and Marbella. For her part, Ayelet Mamo Shay, Chairwoman of Gibrael Chamber commented: “when we established Gibrael Chamber, we not only wanted to strengthen the connection between Israel and Gibraltar, but also to strengthen the ‘triangle’ UK-Gibraltar -Israel. Moreover, we decided that our Chamber will not just be about business, but will also form a cultural bridge between the countries. We are honored to cooperate with such a prestigious organisation as the RAF Museum and we thank the Museum’s Management team for inviting us to collaborate again on this special event”.

4th Annual Magazine Published

Our 4th Annual publication of Gibrael Chamber was published and distributed to over 40 countries around the world, through other Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Business Clubs and Jewish business associations, putting Gibraltar firmly on the map and giving it exposure throughout the Jewish world. Should you wish to obtain hard copies of the magazine, just contact us. Online version of the magazine is available on:

Gibrael Chairwoman opens Trading Day on London Stock Exchange

Chairwoman of Gibrael Chamber, Ayelet Mamo Shay, had the honor to be invited to the launch of the Jewish Women’s Business Network, which was held in January at the London Stock Exchange. The event included talks by high-caliber business women and networking, and culminated with the opening of the trading day and the exciting countdown on the famous London Stock Exchange!