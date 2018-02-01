Gibraltar International FinTech Forum (2018)

Join us for the second GibFin forum at the prestigious Sunborn Hotel in Gibraltar. Enjoy an informative two-day event presented by a host of internationally recognised experts.

Event Overview

Tuesday 27th February:

Pre-Conference opening sponsors drinks.

18:00 – A chance to meet our sponsors and international attendees in a networking event to be held at La Sala Bar. Located on the third floor of the Sunborn Yacht Hotel, with stunning views of the harbour.

Wednesday 28th February:

09:00 – Registration + Coffee

09.30 – Opening address: Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC

09:45 – ”Gibraltar: Leading the world in DLT”: The Minister for Commerce – Albert Isola

10:00 – “DLT: A regulatory update: Sian Jones – CoinSult and Nicky Gomez – Head of Risk & lnnovation at Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

10:30 – “Bridging the Crypto Divide for Institutional Investors”

11:30 – Coffee Break

11.50 – “Compliance and Standardisation for Blockchain based fund raising

12.30 – “Crypto evolutionary problems and possible solutions”

13.00 – Networking Lunch

14.00 – “How new ‘crypto-economies’ are acting as trans-formative models for emerging markets in Africa”.

14.40 – Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange

15:20 – Networking Session + Coffee

15.45 – TBC

16:30 – ICO Crowd

17:10 – Closing speeches

17:30 - Evening Networking Reception: Sapphire Lounge

Thuesday 1st March:

08.30 – Coffee – Main Hall

09:00 – Introduction

09.15 – “The Latest Trends in Blockchain Innovation.”

09:45 – TBC

10.30 – “Gibraltar Blockchain Innovation Centre”

11.00 – Coffee break

11:30 – TBC

12:00 – TBC

12:30 – Structured Networking Sessions

13.15 – Lunch

14.00 – Challenges within the Payments industry

14.30 – “The Lithium Exchange”

15.00 – TBC

15.25 – Blockchain for the social good

16.00 – Closing reception