Gibraltar Financial Services Commission supports World Investor Week

The GFSC is getting ready for World Investor Week (WIW), a worldwide campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, promoted by the members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), of which the GFSC is a member.

WIW runs from 2nd – 8th October and highlights the investor education and protection initiatives of securities regulators around the world. IOSCO members participating in the campaign provide, in their own jurisdictions, a wide variety of activities such as launching of publications or services, promoting contests, organising events like workshops and conferences, and conducting local/national campaigns.

As part of this, the GFSC is hosting ‘pop-in’ sessions this week. These are taking place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-2pm. Members of staff will be available to provide information on financial matters and will be ready to take questions from the public.

We are also publishing an article every day this week which will focus on financial matters for consumers. Today’s article, in the Gibraltar Chronicle, provides some further detail regarding WIW, and also informs the public about the GFSC’s new Consumer Education Programme, ‘Moneywise’. We will be publishing further information about Moneywise during the course of the coming weeks.

The GFSC will also be answering questions posted to our Moneywise Facebook page and Twitter feed.

We look forward to seeing you at our ‘pop-in’ centre in the lobby of Atlantic Suites, Wednesday-Friday, 10am-2pm!

