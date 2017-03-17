Gibraltar: Efficient Tax Residence for High Net Worth Individuals

The moderate climate, Mediterranean lifestyle and Gibraltar’s reputation as an established finance centre, attracts ordinarily resident individuals and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs). HNWIs can establish an efficient tax residency in Gibraltar which caps that individual’s tax liability.

Tax

Tax is applied to the first £80,000 of taxable income only. The minimum amount of annual tax payable is £22,000, or £1,833.33 for each complete month or part month for which the status is in force. The maximum is approximately £30,000 (or £2,500 per month or part month).

Family

The spouse or child of the individual may elect to benefit from the terms of the individual’s status.

Length of Stay

There is no specific legal requirement as regards the length of stay in any particular year.

Property Requirement

The individual is required to either purchase or rent a property in Gibraltar and have it available for his or her exclusive use throughout the year. The accommodation must be of a certain standard appropriate to sustaining the lifestyle of a wealthy individual….

