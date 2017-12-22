GSX and Quoine announce strategic partnership

The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX) and QUOINE are pleased to announce that they are forming a strategic partnership, built on industry best practice and proven technology to provide the cryptocurrency markets with a robust global liquidity alliance.

GBX’s ambition is to build a world-leading institutional-grade token sale platform and cryptocurrency exchange. As a subsidiary of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), GBX and GSX have a unique proposition, to be the global listing and trading exchange for utility tokens and tokenised securities that have satisfied a strict due diligence process and community code of conduct. The GBX will create a marketplace where issuers, traders and stakeholders can participate with confidence and trust

QUOINE is one of the largest digital exchanges in the world based on trading volume and follows a strict and careful KYC onboarding process required by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA).

Together, GBX and QUOINE are looking forward to building a strong, global digital asset exchange alliance and network. QUOINE will be providing the technology support and robust liquidity. The GBX and QUOINE partnership will provide the market, for the first time ever, global liquidity that stretches from the East to the West, all built on a trusted leading global platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Cowan, GBX CEO, said: “By building a well-governed community, establishing best practices, and a gold standard code of conduct for token sales, the GBX aims to be the platform for the next generation of the emerging new economy. Our partnership with QUOINE is a perfect match as we share the same principles and vision. QUOINE brings in best-in-class technology and a wealth of experience in the digital asset exchanges, and GBX brings in traditional regulated exchange experience and a token listing platform that aims to revolutionise the industry.”

Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of QUOINE added:

“We are excited to be partnering with GBX, an exchange that shares our vision for a truly liquid crypto economy. The first phase of our partnership will be the listing of the GBX Rock token sale on our crypto-only exchange, QRYPTOS. In the next phase to build our global liquidity alliance, GBX will offer the QASH token as one of the payment tokens for all fees incurred on their platform, providing more payment flexibility for GBX customers. We hope QASH will help bridge Gibraltar’s blockchain fintech ecosystem and the rest of the crypto economy through our exchanges, QUOINEX, QRYPTOS an d the LIQUID platform.”

The partnership heralds the next phase of GBX’s plans to create a global centre of excellence for fintech companies, developing solutions through utilising Blockchain technology, and fulfilling our ambitions to create a regulatory environment that will be in place in Gibraltar in 2018.