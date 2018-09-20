INTRODUCTION

Gibraltar is now the leading Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) jurisdiction in the world. It is the only jurisdiction in the world with an operational DLT regulator and is currently introducing a regulatory framework for token sales. Regulation is undeniably the future for tokenomics and Gibraltar is the global leader, giving operators, investors and customers the certainty they require.

The Gibraltar International Fintech Forum (Gibfin) is the primary symposium for the Gibraltar DLT Ecosystem and GibFin London is now bringing that forum to the QEII conference centre in the centre of London, giving the widest possible audience the chance to join the global visionaries who are forging the DLT future and to experience Gibraltar’s world leading DLT community.

AGENDA

Gibfin London is bringing together internationally recognised and respected speakers from around the world to investigate and discuss the very latest real-world developments in DLT and tokenomics including:

Dr Wulf Kaal: His speaking engagements include presentations at the World Economic Forum, European Central Bank and Harvard University, among many others.

Joey Garcia is a pioneering distributed ledger lawyer and was recently hailed as a “super” practitioner in a table of only twelve leading global lawyers in blockchain and cryptocurrencies around the world.

Jon Matonis is the Founder of The Bitcoin Foundation, an economist and e-Money researcher who has been a featured guest on CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, NPR, Al Jazeera, RT, Virgin Radio, and numerous podcasts.

Mihai Ivascu is CEO of Modex, one of the first companies to have been given in-principle approval on their DLT licence application by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

As the CEO and co-founder of Wirex, one of only 3 crypto-friendly companies worldwide that have earned an FCA e-money licence, Pavel Matveev is a leading figure in the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Matt Hopkins leads the Fintech team for BDO Financial Services. He provides Fintech customers with audit services and is an expert in the accounting and auditing challenges faced by DLT businesses.

VENUE

The QEII centre is the largest, dedicated conference, events and exhibition space in central London. Located in Westminster, the venue offers world class facilities with a capacity up to 2,500. The centre hosts over 400 national and international events every year.

The venue was opened by HM The Queen in 1986 and over the past 30 years it has established itself as a stage for game-changers, innovators and thought leaders across industries, politics and big brands.

The QEII Centre is less than 5 minutes walk from Big Ben and directly opposite Westminster Abbey.