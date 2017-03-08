GFSC Welcomes New Board Member

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) is pleased to announce that the Minister with responsibility for Financial Services, in this instance on the advice of the Chief Minister, has appointed Peter Isola as the new board member to fill the position left vacant at the end of Joseph (Melo) Triay’s term at the beginning of March.

Peter Isola is the Senior Partner of ISOLAS which is a major law firm in Gibraltar. Mr Isola has worked in the financial services sector all of his professional life and is widely recognised as a leader in this field; with particular emphasis in trust and corporate services and insurance. Mr Isola was the founder Chairman of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, a former President of the Chamber of Commerce and advises HM Government of Gibraltar on a number of committees including a Brexit working group. He is also a Director of a number of gaming and financial Services firms including the Gibraltar International Bank.

Dr Jonathan Spencer, GFSC Chairman, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Peter Isola to the Commission, and look forward to his wise counsel on the challenges we face over the next few years. He will bring to the Commission wide knowledge of business and the law in Gibraltar, and his experience as a well-respected senior partner of one of Gibraltar’s leading law firms”.

Peter Isola commented: “I am delighted to be joining the Board of the Financial Services Commission and look forward to fulfilling my role in the best interests of Gibraltar”.

Mr Isola will act in his new role in the next GFSC Board meeting this month.