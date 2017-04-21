GFSC Publishes its Business Plan for 2017/18

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has today published it business plan for 2017/18.

The business plan supports delivery of the three year strategic plan that was published in October 2014, and provides detail of the activities that we will carry out, the areas that we will focus on, and the resources we will use in 2017/18 to progress the complete delivery of that plan.

This business plan sets out our programme of work for the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018. Our work will build on what has been already achieved since 2014, and will focus on eight overarching aims over the next 12 months.

Today the GFSC has also launched a new modern and user friendly website.

The design has focused on easy navigation, with a clean and fresh look to it. The new website supports our goal to be accessible, professional and pragmatic and better reflects our positioning as a modern and contemporary regulator.