GFSC gathers the local community to raise nearly £8,000 for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar

Friday 18th August saw the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission’s (GFSC) third #FreeTheKnee event in which awareness and money are raised for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar (PCSG). This year £7,900.00 has been raised, with donations still coming in.
#FreeTheKnee is an event which challenges businesses in Gibraltar to do away with their usual business attire on a Friday and wear shorts to work, all in aid of raising awareness and money for PCSG. Businesses are also encouraged to raise money in their own ways, making a fun day out of charity fundraising.
This year, the GFSC held a raffle, supported by local Gibraltar businesses, and increased awareness using social media, asking people to draw an emoji on their knees and post it as their profile pictures. We also hosted a huge shorts selfie in Casemates with a number of local companies joining us for the photo. At GFSC, we ran a bake sale and various internal themed events spread over a number of weeks.
Nicky Gomez, who initiated the event 3 years ago, said: “it’s great to see that #FreeTheKnee has been bigger and better this year. The local community has really pulled together to raise money and awareness for the charity, and we would like to thank everyone for their support. We always have a great response from the public and this year has been no different. We’re already looking forward to the next #FreeTheKnee!”.
PCSG have taken the opportunity to reiterate the charity’s quote in this press release: “Let’s stop prostate cancer being a killer. Together we can do it. No one fights alone”.
- The GFSC is the regulator of the Gibraltar financial services market, regulating providers of financial services conducted in both Gibraltar and other jurisdictions. The GFSC’s vision is to be recognised by our stakeholders as the model international financial services regulator and its mission is to provide financial services regulation in an effective and efficient manner in order to promote good business, protect the public from financial loss and enhance Gibraltar’s reputation as a quality financial centre. The regulatory objectives underpin the vision and mission statement. Namely, these are the promotion of market confidence; the reduction of systemic risk; the promotion of public awareness; the protection of the good reputation of Gibraltar; the protection of consumers and the reduction of financial crime.
- Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar seeks to limit the impact of prostate cancer and other prostate diseases to all men, their partners and their families. They seek to prioritise the vital need for prostate problems to be detected and treated as early as possible and represent the interests of all men diagnosed with prostate cancer and other prostate diseases. Their overall mission is to find ways and means to promote quality of life for prostate cancer patients and their families.
- Our thanks go to all the businesses who donate prizes towards the raffle : Sunborn, Libelula , Monsoon, Shoe, Essardas, Music Corner, In Motion, Gache, Little Rock, Aphrodite , Star of India, Brow House, Jury’s Inn, Vijays, Antonio Jewellers, S.M Seruya, Trafalgar Pharmacy, Café Solo, Mayfair on Main, R.S Jewellers, Bridge Bar, All Wrapped Up, Latinos, Mascot, Hotel Chocolat, Liberty Electronics, Costa Coffee, Silver Shop, Venice Ltd, Strength Factory, Ocean Village Gym, O’Callaghan Gym and Reshape & Rumble.
- The Facebook corporate challenge competition amassed over 2000 likes and shares with over 20 entities participating. Thanks to STM, Baker Tilly, Montagu Group of Companies, Bassadone Automotive Group, E&M Consulting Engineers, Attias and Levy, Fiduciary Management Limited, Ibex Insurance, Castiel Winser, Companies House, Mansion Bulgaria, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Capurro Insurance and Investments, RSM, Mansion Gibraltar, Artex Insurance, Department of Education, KPMG and finally, the winner of the challenge, Vasquez Consulting Limited, with an impressive 726 likes!
- Thanks also go to Sacarello Coffee and Marquez for donating the prizes for the Corporate challenge. In addition, the following businesses took part in the event and donated funds: STM, Baker Tilly, Montagu Group of Companies, Bassadone Automotive Group, E&M Consulting Engineers, Attias and Levy, Fiduciary Management Limited, Ibex Insurance, Castiel Winser, Companies House, Mansion, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Capurro Insurance and Investments, RSM, Mansion Gibraltar, Artex Insurance, Vasquez Consulting Limited, KPMG, Department of Education, Office of Fair Trading, Advantage Insurance , Lloyds Bank, Saccone & Speed, Lombard Odier & Cie, Blackfriars Insurance, Argus Insurance, Quest Insurance, and Moore Stephens.
- Thanks to Emily Lavagna who designed our #FreeTheKnee posters and Adrian Lima at Easiprint for the printing.
- We would also like to thank GBC and The Gibraltar Chronicle for covering the event.