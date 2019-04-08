GFIA 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner

On April 4 th 2019 the Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association (GFIA) celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a Gala dinner at the Sunborn. The dinner was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General CB CBE Governor and Commander-in-Chief Edward Davis, the Chief Minister Hon Fabian R Picardo QC MP, the Minister for Financial Services Hon Albert Isola MP and senior members of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) as well as by GFIA founders and former Chairmen and members of the industry.

The 180 strong audience heard a keynote speech from the Chief Minister who highlighted GFIA’s strong contribution to the finance centre. He also discussed Brexit and various possibilities highlighting that he felt that Gibraltar was in as a good a position as it could be.

GFIA Chairman, James Lasry, also addressed the audience citing several of GFIA’s achievements over the years including contributions to legislation and codes of conduct. He emphasized that GFIA is a strong advocate for its members before Government and before the GFSC, citing several examples of this. He expressed optimism at opportunities that may arise as a result of Brexit “We did not cause this but if this is the situation we have been given, this will be how we succeed. The brain power in our industry and Government and the strong triumvirate relationship of Government, Regulator and industry will give Gibraltar the opportunity to make the best of whatever situation it is presented.”

Further information can be obtained by contacting Valentina La Gatta (Executive Coordinator) via email at info@gfia.gi or via phone at T: +350 200 64740 or M: +350 57994000.

The Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association is the association representing the interests of the funds and investments sector in Gibraltar. This includes the interests of investment managers, investment dealers, banks, brokers, fund administrators and fund directors. GFIA’s objective is to develop and maintain Gibraltar as a specialized investments jurisdiction of choice within Europe, and to promote the awareness of Gibraltar as one of Europe’s premier financial centres. We promote this through regular dialogue with our members and cooperation with local government and regulatory bodies.