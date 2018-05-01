Getting to Market: India’s IPO Powerhouse

2017 was the best year ever for India’s IPO markets, with more than $24 Billion being raised from local and overseas investors. And 2018 is looking even more encouraging for the subcontinent.

Last year saw the highest ever number of oversubscribed offerings on Indian markets (a sure sign of pent up consumer demand: think back to BT and British Gas IPOs in the 1980s).

Projections for performance across India’s IPO segment in 2018 all point to ever-stronger performance this year.

NSE’s Managing Director and CEO, Vikram Limaye reported:

“We expect this year to be much better than last in IPO activity, both in terms of the number of offerings on our main Board and also in the SME Exchange”.

Red Ribbon’s Private Equity Fund aims to capitalise on these resurgent IPO markets, offering opportunities to participate in this, the world’s fastest expanding growth economy.

