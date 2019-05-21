GDPR Awareness Day 2019

It has been almost a year since the General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”) came into force. Saturday 25th May 2019 marks the anniversary of the GDPR’s introduction, which provides a comprehensive and modern framework for data protection in Gibraltar.

Awareness about the importance of privacy and data protection law has significantly increased since the GDPR came into force and this, in turn, has had a meaningful impact on local organisations in regard to the way personal data is processed and how individuals’ rights are exercised.

Notably, the onset of the GDPR also had an important impact on the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, as the Information Commissioner (the “Commissioner”). The Commissioner allocated significant resources to assist the public and organisations by responding to ad-hoc GDPR related enquiries, running public awareness campaigns and developing guidance to help organisations ensure compliance with the GDPR. In regard to enquiries, the volume of these, via email and telephone, has significantly increased from a total of 224 enquiries between April 2017 to March 2018 to a total of 394 enquiries from April 2018 to March 2019, representing an increase of over 75%.

As can be seen from the chart, the number of enquiries received and addressed peaked during the month of May 2018 which coincided with the commencement of the GDPR. A total of 89 enquiries were received in the month of May in comparison to a monthly average of 28.

To mark the anniversary of the GDPR, the Commissioner’s office will be at the Piazza on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 between 10:00am and 2:00pm to engage with the public and raise awareness of ongoing data protection and privacy related issues. By engaging with the public and raising awareness, the Commissioner aims to empower people by helping them exercise their individual rights more effectively and take better control over their information.

The event forms part of the Commissioner’s “Control Your Privacy” Campaign, whose aim is to provide different sectors of the community with information about data protection and privacy rights. The Commissioner invites the public to attend the event and engage directly with his office, to discuss the GDPR and the impact it’s had on you or seek advice on data protection-related matters.

Additionally, the public is encouraged to view and share, the Commissioner’s data protection video (https://youtu.be/kkoa0n5Quaw).

For further information please contact the Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email privacy@gra.gi