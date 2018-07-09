GDPR, a possible laughing matter?

As almost everyone now knows, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws came into effect over a month ago. As serious as the implications of these regulations may be, there is always a funny side that should not be overlooked. Europa Trust Company Ltd lists some hilarious examples.

A butcher in Italy concerned about GDPR, confessed to his customers that he remembers their names and their meat orders when they enter his shop.

Cher apparently emailed her fans to let them know she is “committed to the GDPR”.

A man declined GDPR consent from a swimming pool company who for the past five years had been trying to sell him a swimming pool when they knew he live in a second floor apartment.

Data experts believe that the GDPR emails resulted in one of the largest spams in the history of the internet, flooding ordinary people’s inboxes.

A man accidentally replied to all to The New York Times’s mass GDPR email accusing the email and GDPR of being an “elaborate scam”.

Spotify developed a GDPR playlist with real songs, including titles such as “Email my Heart” by Britney Spears and “What’s Your Name, What’s Your Number” by Andrea True Connection.

