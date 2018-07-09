GDPR, a possible laughing matter?

- A butcher in Italy concerned about GDPR, confessed to his customers that he remembers their names and their meat orders when they enter his shop.
- Cher apparently emailed her fans to let them know she is “committed to the GDPR”.
- A man declined GDPR consent from a swimming pool company who for the past five years had been trying to sell him a swimming pool when they knew he live in a second floor apartment.
- Data experts believe that the GDPR emails resulted in one of the largest spams in the history of the internet, flooding ordinary people’s inboxes.
- A man accidentally replied to all to The New York Times’s mass GDPR email accusing the email and GDPR of being an “elaborate scam”.
- Spotify developed a GDPR playlist with real songs, including titles such as “Email my Heart” by Britney Spears and “What’s Your Name, What’s Your Number” by Andrea True Connection.
If you receive this newsletter, we probably only hold your email address. If you are a client or intermediary, we will have additional information.
