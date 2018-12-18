Fun Christmas Facts

As Christmas approaches, Europa Trust Company Ltd shares five fun facts about Christmas to warm your heart during the festive season.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created by the Montgomery Ward Department Store in 1939 as part of a promotional book given to their shoppers.

Many zoos around the World accept old donated Christmas trees which are used as food for their animals after the festive season.

‘Jingle Bells’ was the first song sung in space. It was sung by astronauts on-board Gemini 6 on 16 December 1965.

The Statue of Liberty was a Christmas day gift from France to America in 1886. It weighs 225 tons and is considered the biggest Christmas gift in the world.

Coca-Cola did not create the modern red illustration of Santa Claus. Santa had been portrayed in red from the early 19th century and his current image was created by a cartoonist in 1870’s.

We hope you have enjoyed these five fun facts about Christmas. We wish you and your family a happy holiday festive season.

