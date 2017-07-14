Finance Bill (No. 2) 2017

Yesterday (13 July 2017) draft legislation for the second 2017 Finance Bill was published by HMRC. This includes the previously proposed inheritance tax changes in relation to UK residential property held in certain structures and deemed domicile rules. The provisions have been reproduced with only minor drafting amendments and are still stated to take effect from 6 April 2017.

