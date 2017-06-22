EY Relay for Children funds to help provide a Christmas wish

This year’s EY Relay for Children has raised a total of £3,500 collected by participants for Wobbles, the charity beneficiary. The event, organised in collaboration with the Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association (GAAA) and Gibraltar Insurance Institute, was held Sunday 21 May and is now in its fourth year.

Debbie Garcia, Chair and Founding Trustee of Wobbles said: ‘The event was very inspiring and to see so many people coming down to Casemates for the start brought home what a wonderful community event this is. The money raised will be used to directly fund a Christmas wish for a child battling a life-threatening medical condition. In some cases these wishes help them find strength to forget the difficult times they are facing, even if it is just for one day, so I cannot overstate our thanks to EY and all those who took part.’

Stephen Carreras, Executive at EY said: ‘The announcement of the final sum raised is always an important time for the organising team. To know that the money will be used by Wobbles for such a wonderful purpose wraps up a great event for us and the many participants’.

Commenting on this annual event, JJ Pisharello, Managing Partner at EY said: ‘The Relay for Children has become an important event in our community engagement. The response from people is truly amazing. A key aspect for me is to have participated with my children for the benefit of other children; an enriching experience. Thank to everyone who took part, helped organise the event and sponsored the many participants. We look forward to next year.’