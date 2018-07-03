EY announces change of leadership

A new Managing Partner has been appointed by EY. Angelique Linares will take up her new role from 1 July 2018. She replaces Jose Julio (JJ) Pisharello who has led the firm as Country Managing Partner since establishing a new EY office in Gibraltar in September 2013.

Angelique has over 20 years’ experience in accounting, audit and tax services with the last 16 years focused on the Gibraltar Insurance market. During this time she was Vice Chair of the Gibraltar Insurance Association and sat on the Gibraltar Finance Centre Council. She headed the EY insurance practice together with being appointed Practice Protection and Talent leader for Gibraltar. Angelique has also been part of the EY’s European Financial Services team looking at maintaining audit quality. She joined JJ at Baker Tilly in 2006 where she was a partner and was one of the partner team that established EY in 2013.

Commenting on the new role Angelique said: ‘The growth of EY in Gibraltar is testament to JJ’s skillful leadership. He has been inspirational in his vision for our firm and broken considerable new ground in his commitment to promoting diversity and wellbeing in the work place whilst also nurturing the objective of exceeding our clients’ expectations.

‘I looking forward to taking on this role and continuing with our success of the last five years. In particular, we are looking to continue to expand our services to meet the growing needs of our clients in both the technology and regulatory space. EY is strongly placed in the market to help our clients deliver not only on digital transformation but in meeting the ever-increasing regulatory challenges.’

JJ Pisharello has been working in practice in Gibraltar since qualifying as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 1991. He is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Financial Services (Chartered Institute of Bankers) after qualifying in 2006.

JJ became a partner of Baker Tilly (Gibraltar) in 1999 and, in 2011, became its chairman. In September 2013, JJ moved to EY to establish its new office in Gibraltar as Country Managing Partner.

JJ served as President of the Gibraltar Society of Accountants between 2008 and 2009. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the University of Gibraltar.

‘I have thoroughly relished leading the team at EY since we established the office in Gibraltar. We have a remarkable and inspiring group of people. They truly embrace a culture that values trust, honesty, respect and excellence in customer service. A culture where everyone can feel valued and something that I know will be nurtured and promoted by Angelique. The future looks exciting under her leadership’.

Victor Veger, Head of Risk Management MEIA FSO, based in London, said: ‘JJ’s focus on clients and staff has delivered a thriving firm. Given his commitment to diversity and to creating a better working world for all it is no surprise that his replacement as Managing Partner is Angelique, an exceptional professional who I am confident will further our growth’.