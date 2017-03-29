eSummit depicts a bright future for the industry

The glittering Sunborn Hotel in Gibraltar was the location for KPMG’s 7th annual eSummit in Gibraltar on the 23rd March. Attended by nearly 300 delegates, the event featured over 40 keynote speakers and experts from the world of eBusiness. This summit marks the 15th in a series hosted by KPMG across the Isle of Man, Gibraltar and Malta. The agenda covered a number of issues ranging from regulatory and market news to presentations by key providers and advisers to the gaming and tech sector, and included a pivotal update on the current state of play in Gibraltar, post-Brexit and pre-Moneyval. Opening the eSummit, the Hon. Albert Isola of the Government of Gibraltar, enthused: “Since Brexit last June, our growth figures have actually increased in both the eGaming and Financial Services sectors. We have been working closely with the UK government to look for the benefits within the challenges we face, including maintaining fluidity at the frontier. We are engaged in a healthy, constructive and very positive view and vision for the future of Gibraltar.”

Alongside sessions in the Main Room, delegates attended breakout workshops on gender diversity in the gaming sector by KPMG and Mishcon de Reya, social responsibility and customer interaction by GamCare, and the National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme from the NOSES project team. The traditional IMGL Masterclasses this year debated Consumer Protection, Technology & Data, and Regulation. Of particular note were updates by Clive Hawkswood of the RGA (Remote Gambling Association), and by Keith Bristow of the GAMLG (Gambling Anti-Money Laundering Group). Mr Bristow explained how critical the role of the GAMLG is becoming in a technology-based world where proactive management of AML risks is both eminently possible and desirable. A focus on technology followed with David Briggs of GeoComply illustrating how location fraud enables cyber-crime and Iain Corby of Gamble Aware exploring harm and minimisation online.

Turning to new territories, a fascinating look at the potential gaming market in Africa was provided by John Kamara of Global Gaming Africa, where in Kenya alone, 50% of all payment transactions occur via mobile. Effective Risk Management was the hot topic in an expert presentation by Jeremy Harding-Roberts of Featurespace. Attracting high-calibre speakers has always been a priority for the KPMG eSummits and this year was no exception. The programme concluded with a panel session on the Evolution of eGaming moderated by Phill Brear of the Gibraltar Gaming Commission. Delegates then headed off to discuss the topics of the day over drinks, after which the Government of Gibraltar hosted a dinner for key speakers and visiting delegates.

The KPMG eSummit is considered to be one of the most prestigious occasions in the global eGaming calendar. The ideal place for industry professionals to network and glean news on their sector, it is generously supported by many sponsors, including: HM Government of Gibraltar, Continent 8 Technologies, Gibtelecom, ISOLAS, Mishcon de Reya, Hassans, SMP Compliance Academy, W2 Data, Gecko Technology Partners, Ramparts, Featurespace and Joelson.

Micky Swindale, Head of Advisory for KPMG Gibraltar, and the organiser of the KPMG eSummits from the inaugural event in 2010, said “I was delighted with both the content and the attendance this year – and the generosity of the feedback is really encouraging. On a personal note, it was a pleasure to lead the gender diversity workshop, and I feel there is some really important work we can do in this area to assist the many operators who are missing out on competitive advantage in terms of their talent and customer base.”