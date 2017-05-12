Social Responsibility is whereby businesses make a meaningful contribution to the positive development of society. Europa Trust Company Ltd regularly contributes to various national and international charitable organisations that share our values and goals. For 2017, we have chosen an unusual, yet meaningful subject for our social responsibility.

Europa Trust Company Ltd has adopted a penguin as part of the South African Marine Rehabilitation and Education Centre’s (SAMREC) “Adopt a Penguin” programme.

The volunteers at SAMREC rescue tired, dehydrated and injured African penguins that become stranded on local beaches. With the sponsorship of Europa, SAMREC will provide food, medicine and care to rehabilitate the penguin back in the wild. The centre refers to the penguins as “patients”.

The Europa Team named a small penguin Douglas. The African Penguin is currently endangered. It lives only in Southern African waters. The major reasons for their decline is pollution, over fishing and climate change. They were previously known as the “Jackass” penguin because of their donkey-like bray. Adults weigh on average between 2.2–3.5 kg and are 60–70 cm tall. More information about SAMREC and the African Penguin can be found here.

In recent years, Europa has contributed to various charities as part of our social responsibility. These include the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, and Baby STEPPs.

Do you have any comments about our news? We would love to hear from you. Please reply, the best comments may be shared.

Working with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Ltd is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for 32 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) certified.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you.