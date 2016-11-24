Donald Trumps Brexit

In the weeks since early September, when ISOLAS Brexit Advisory Group issued its first newsletter, there have been a series of important developments at both a regional and global level which we have now captured, inasmuch as they have an influence on Gibraltar, in our latest update.

A commitment by the British Government to maintain single market access between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, the swearing in of a new Government in Spain, in particular, a new Spanish Foreign Secretary, and the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America are the key developments which we consider and offer some analysis on in this newsletter which I hope you’ll find interesting and of use.

Click here for the latest update