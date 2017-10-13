The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has promoted Hannah Pilcher to the position of Director of Operations.
GFSC CEO, Samantha Barrass, said: “I am so pleased to be announcing Hannah’s promotion. Over these years, Hannah and her team have been successfully supporting the organisation through high quality delivery of successful strategic projects such as the Fee Methodology Review in 2015, the organisation’s 2014 restructure and developed more flexible and efficient ways of working for the GFSC; amongst other initiatives over the years.”
Hannah has formed part of the GFSC’s Senior Management Team since August 2014, during which she has led and provided strategic direction to the Operations team which includes Finance, Human Resources and Training, Information Technology, responsibility for the GFSC Board and Administration and Office Management. Hannah has also, as a member of the GFSC’s Senior Management Team, been providing broader organisation leadership.
Hannah commented: “I am delighted and excited for the future of the organisation. We continue to work towards making the GFSC an organisation that is modern in its ways of working, people practices, its policies, systems, technology and its operations as a whole. Current strategic deliverables for the team include undertaking a review of our internal policies; supporting the roll out of our Training and Development Programme and the delivery of various IT initiatives. I very much look forward to further developing the GFSC’s operations in that direction.”
Notes for Editors:
- The GFSC is the regulator of the Gibraltar financial services market, regulating providers of financial services conducted in both Gibraltar and other jurisdictions. The GFSC’s vision is to be recognised by our stakeholders as the model international financial services regulator and its mission is to provide financial services regulation in an effective and efficient manner in order to promote good business, protect the public from financial loss and enhance Gibraltar’s reputation as a quality financial centre. The regulatory objectives underpin the vision and mission statement. Namely, these are the promotion of market confidence; the reduction of systemic risk; the promotion of public awareness; the protection of the good reputation of Gibraltar; the protection of consumers and the reduction of financial crime.
- Since joining the GFSC in 2009, Hannah has also worked within fiduciary supervision, acted as the GFSC Project Manager for an Authorised Administration process and for the three years prior to assuming the position of Head of Operations, undertook the role of Internal Operations Manager. Hannah also holds a Chartered Management Institute Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership and a Chartered Institute of Professional Development Certificate in HR Management. Hannah is also a Member of the CIPD Gibraltar Group.