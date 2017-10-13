The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has promoted Hannah Pilcher to the position of Director of Operations.

GFSC CEO, Samantha Barrass, said: “I am so pleased to be announcing Hannah’s promotion. Over these years, Hannah and her team have been successfully supporting the organisation through high quality delivery of successful strategic projects such as the Fee Methodology Review in 2015, the organisation’s 2014 restructure and developed more flexible and efficient ways of working for the GFSC; amongst other initiatives over the years.”

Hannah has formed part of the GFSC’s Senior Management Team since August 2014, during which she has led and provided strategic direction to the Operations team which includes Finance, Human Resources and Training, Information Technology, responsibility for the GFSC Board and Administration and Office Management. Hannah has also, as a member of the GFSC’s Senior Management Team, been providing broader organisation leadership.

Hannah commented: “I am delighted and excited for the future of the organisation. We continue to work towards making the GFSC an organisation that is modern in its ways of working, people practices, its policies, systems, technology and its operations as a whole. Current strategic deliverables for the team include undertaking a review of our internal policies; supporting the roll out of our Training and Development Programme and the delivery of various IT initiatives. I very much look forward to further developing the GFSC’s operations in that direction.”

