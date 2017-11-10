GII Launch the Diploma CII Fast Track Programme with University of Gibraltar.

We are delighted to announce the launch of the Chartered Insurance Institute Diploma (DIP CII) Fast Track programme. Following the Certificate Fast Track (CERT CII) last year and its overwhelming interest we are pleased to have collaborated with the University of Gibraltar to bring the next level of the programme.

The Diploma (DIP CII) is now the second in a series of Fast Track initiatives for the CII & GII which has been launched in Gibraltar at the University’s Europa Point Campus on Wednesday 8th November 2017.

This is a very exciting development for the CII, GII and the University of Gibraltar and aims to Fast Track students qualifying at a Diploma level in just under 12 months in contrast to the traditional 2+ years.

The GII and the CII have been working together with the aim of providing members working in the Gibraltar insurance sector with a quicker route in attaining the diploma qualification. We are indeed very proud that Gibraltar is the first jurisdiction to successfully pilot and host the Fast Track diploma programme for the insurance industry.