Data Protection Day 2019

Monday 28th January is Data Protection Day, an annual event celebrated internationally to commemorate the importance of privacy and data protection.

To celebrate Data Protection Day this year, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (“GRA”) as the Information Commissioner (the “Commissioner”) has released a short video on the topic of privacy and data protection.

The video forms part of the Commissioner’s “Control Your Privacy” Campaign, whose aim is to provide different sectors of the community with information about privacy rights. Using visual stimuli, sound effects and a clear, concise narrative, the video links the emergence of new technologies that so greatly benefit the data-driven world we live in, to the importance of protecting your personal data and exercising your individual privacy rights.

The video helps raise awareness of the risk to privacy from new technologies and prompts viewers to think about the personal information that they publish. It also highlights elements of the General Data Protection Regulation and how this recent shake-up in data protection law affects individuals and their rights.

The Commissioner invites the public to view the video on the GRA’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/kkoa0n5Quaw). Alternatively, the video can also be streamed from the GRA’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarRegulatoryAuthority) and Twitter account (@Gibprivacy or @GibRegAuthority) using the links provided.

The Commissioner encourages the public to help raise this awareness by acknowledging the video and sharing it on social media platforms.

For further information about the video or any data protection-related matters, please contact the GRA on +350 200 74636 or email privacy@gra.gi.