Construction continues to gain governmental support

The Government continues to strive to achieve its target to house every inhabitant of India by 2022. A new initiative to encourage technological innovation in the construction sector was launched earlier this year and modular construction could benefit from this new push to solve India’s domestic construction needs and also, lift the country’s reputation in the industry.

Ever since Narendra Modi’s Government announced plans to house every inhabitant of India and build millions of new, affordable homes across the country by 2022, there has been a real push to approve and build those properties. As in most countries around the world where more housing is required, a combination of construction techniques are being employed to create an adequate amount of housing.

In recognition of the sheer size of the challenge, some Governments, including India’s, are increasingly supportive of new technologies that can impact on the delivery of those homes:

Faster.

In a cost-effective manner.

With eco-friendly techniques.

In a way that can also provide a long-term boost to the economy.

India’s latest push to encourage more technology and efficiency in construction, is the Global Housing Technology Challenge. The idea is to instil new and innovative ideas that can be used to propel India’s construction industry forward, both in the short-term to help achieve its domestic construction targets and in the long-term as an industry on a global scale.

How technology can improve construction methods

Technology is something that now plays a part in most industries, that for many years relied on traditional methods, systems and processes. However, the construction industry is one that has lagged behind in the development and encouragement of change and innovations.

However, there remains a real and still growing need for homes across many countries, not just India. New innovations are urgently required from builders and construction companies. Without that, they will struggle to deliver cost-effective, quickly built but still safe and longstanding, residential and commercial buildings.

Among the construction technology, or ConTech, techniques that could support India’s construction needs are:

Drones – which can be used to improve precision and accuracy on building sites.

Construction software platforms – supporting real-time collaboration on construction developments of all types and sizes.

Robotics – something that can be utilised both in traditional and modular construction sites and factories.

Modular construction – where materials and time can be used more effectively, lowering costs and construction time and creating more energy efficient projects.

This represents just a handful of the types of technology and innovation that could become widespread across India’s construction industry, in a matter of just a few years. What’s more, the prefabricated construction industry has already been slowly gaining support in India for some time, making now the perfect time to develop it more vigorously.

Modular construction in India

The modular construction industry is already growing across India and being utilised in different ways. Of course, where housing construction increases, so do thoughts towards luxury homes and higher profit margins.

While there’s no doubt that prefabricated homes can produce unique and beautiful homes – for a price – the industry is also perfectly placed to provide the low-cost, quickly built properties that India so desperately needs.

By encouraging fresh technological innovations to support India’s construction needs, its likely PM Modi is attempting to ensure that the momentum in the low-cost homes market isn’t lost. The timing is poignant, given the March 2019 construction targets don’t appear to have been met. Indeed, it could be considered an inventive ploy to help drive India’s construction industry to become one that gains global recognition.

That’s something that could have a lasting, positive effect on the country’s economy, while also delivering the required homes and buildings across India, right now.