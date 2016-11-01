Changes to tax filing requirements

Following the publication of theIncome Tax (Amendment) Act2015 all Gibraltar registered companies, irrespective of whether they are in receipt of assessable income, are obliged to make a full and complete return in accordance with the provisions of section 29 of the Income Tax Act 2010.

This requirement is effective for accounting periods ending on or after 1 January 2016. In order to assist companies with their filing requirements pursuant to the introduction of this amendment, the Income Tax Office has today issued guidance broadly setting out the constituent elements of what the return should comprise as well as the type of accounts that need to be filed.

