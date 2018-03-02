Calpe Lounge – Gibraltar International Magazine

Blands Travel is now operating a shuttle service, twice daily, between Gibraltar and Malaga Airport. The aim is to try and fill the void left by Monarch airlines and to link Gibraltar to other European destinations.

We are actively looking at our customers’ needs, and this direct shuttle service has been welcomed by many. Malaga Airport has never been closer.

Bookings must be done at least 24hrs before travel at gibraltarshuttle.com, on +350 20050932 at Blands Travel or with your local travel agent.