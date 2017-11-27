Autumn/Winter Newsletter

No other flower epitomises autumn more appropriately than the Rhododendrum with its intense colours. The name originates from the ancient Greek word rhódon “rose” and déndron “tree”.

There is in fact a very popular variation called the Rhododendrum Gibraltar also known as Gibraltar Azalea. The Rhododendrum was first introduced into Britain from Gibraltar in 1763.

Enjoy The Rock Hotel in autumn, where every leaf is a flower.

