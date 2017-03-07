Artex is delighted to announce two new senior appointments.

Penny Hudson, who is currently serving as Malta Head of Office is to become Head of Compliance for Artex International and Steve Quinn who is currently Managing Director of the Artex Gibraltar office is to become Head of Mainland European Operations.

Penny has 30 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining Artex three years ago, Penny spent the last 17 years founding and running Caledonian Insurance Management in Gibraltar. During this time Penny acquired extensive knowledge in both Life and General insurance operations and a detailed understanding of corporate governance, compliance and risk management. Penny is a Chartered Insurer and FCII. In her new role Penny will be responsible for the internal compliance for all Artex International Operations. She will remain on the Malta board in the short term and continue to assist the Malta office operations handing over to Steve over the next few months.

Steve founded Quest Group in Gibraltar in 2004 having grown it to the largest insurance manager in 2016 when it was acquired by Artex. Prior to Steve’s time in Gibraltar he spent 20 years as a leading Insurance Relationship Director for Lloyds Bank in the City of London. Steve will assume responsibility for setting the strategy in both the Gibraltar and Malta operations and will focus very heavily in guiding Artex and its clients through the post Brexit challenges and opportunities as they develop over the next few years. Steve will remain Managing Director of the Gibraltar office and will provide oversight of the Malta office working closely with the existing senior management team.

Both appointments commence 1st March 2017.