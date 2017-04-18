Artex Gibraltar Business Units Operating Under Brand Name

Artex is delighted to announce that Quest has now changed its name to Artex. Artex acquired Quest Holdings (Gibraltar) Ltd. in May 2016 in order to extend the company’s presence in Gibraltar and strengthen European business development. The name change has been delayed until now whilst some internal group reorganisation was effected in Gibraltar.

Quest Insurance Management (Gibraltar) Limited will therefore now be known as Artex Risk Solutions (Gibraltar) Limited, to include the former business of Artex of that name. Quest Corporate Services Limited will henceforth be known as Artex Corporate Services (Gibraltar) Limited, which in turn will include the business of the former Artex Group company of that name.

We would appreciate you forwarding this announcement to your colleagues so that they are made aware of the changes, including our new email addresses which follow this naming convention: firstname.lastname@artexrisk.gi. Thank you

About Artex

Artex provides a full range of alternative risk management solutions, customized for our clients’ individual challenges and opportunities. Powered by independent thought and an innovative approach, we empower our clients and partners to make educated risk management decisions with confidence. Licensed in 30 jurisdictions throughout the globe, we are critically resourced to supply any alternative risk need. Artex is a solutions company and we invite you to learn more about our breadth of services and depth of talent at www.artexrisk.com.

Contact:

Christine Mikel

Vice President – Marketing & Promotion

T +1.630.438.1560

E christine_mikel@artexrisk.com