A Bright Future for eGaming – KPMG in Gibraltar eSummit Report Published

In the wake of another successful eSummit event, KPMG is proud to announce the publication of its 2018 online report. An array of industry experts led the eSummit in Gibraltar on a variety of topics, with the report focusing on the challenges faced in the current market climate including Brexit, evolving regulatory landscapes, consumer protection and industry outlooks.

Breakout seminars at the eSummit also included an update on data protection from local law firm Hassan’s; cyber security benchmarking from Neil Coutts at KPMG; and gender diversity in technology from the Gibraltar Girls in Tech team. Sessions on crypto funds and a panel discussion on Gibraltar’s proposition for Fintech were also well attended.

The conference was opened by Gibraltar’s Minister for Commerce, the Hon. Albert Isola, who said of the eSummit that, “to hear that this event is over-subscribed does not come as a surprise to me but it’s a reflection of the great work that Micky Swindale and her team at KPMG do to put this event together.”

Speaking after the event, KPMG’s Global Head of Leisure Will Hawkley said it had been another day of invaluable education and discussion for all those in attendance. “With events moving at such a pace, and external pressures such as Brexit and evolving legislation still creating uncertainty, it is extremely helpful and constructive to have an opportunity to reflect on how the industry in Gibraltar has progressed to date and where we would all like it to go in the future.

“It is very encouraging to see such a positive picture emerging and I’m extremely grateful to all our guests and speakers for sharing their insights and providing thought leadership on such an important range of topics.”

The report is supported by long running sponsors Continent 8 Technologies, a leading global service provider which focuses on delivering market-defining internet technologies, products and services. The report is available to download here*.

