5th Business Delegation to Israel

Last week the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael) has taken its 5th Business Delegation from Gibraltar to Israel. As part of this four day trade-mission, the delegation travelled to 4 cities – Tel Aviv, Haifa, Kfar-Saba and Jerusalem, visited 3 technology accelerators, met with countless entrepreneurs and attended 2 large conferences. An important aspect of the delegation was to network with many interesting and diverse professionals from a wide variety of sectors. Participating at the Tel Aviv Fintech Week Conference, delegates have met many Fintech entrepreneurs and heard about some of the latest trends in the Blockchain industry, with Gibraltar featuring prominently amongst the jurisdictions mentioned. In Jerusalem the delegation attended the OurCrowd Global Investors Summit, which saw over 10,000 investors and entrepreneurs from 183 countries attending. The delegation included representatives from the University of Gibraltar, Gibraltar International Bank, Bentley Investments Group, Cohen & Massias Jewellery, WorkLab Gibraltar, MYL Consulting, Sodi Connect, Richardsons Chartered Surveyors and Benefit Business Solutions. Commenting on the delegation, Gibrael Chamber’s President, Eran Shay said: “No doubt the delegation is coming back with much inspiration and significant business opportunities”. For her part, Ayelet Mamo Shay, Gibrael Chamber’s Chairwoman added: ”Besides the Israeli market, the delegation also opens the door to many delegates to do business between themselves here in Gibraltar. We become a family!” Gibrael Chamber is looking forward to more delegations later this year.